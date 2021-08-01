Mona: As APC searches for new national chairman…



Records from our national archives have put the population of the Nigerian youths at more than 70% (males and females) put together.

This projected figure has made it possible for us to decide the future of Nigeria politically and otherwise. It is in the light of the above narratives that the youths are currently clamouring for active inclusiveness in government as leaders of today not leaders of tomorrow that have failed to surface.

This article is aimed at presenting a new face of Nigerian youth in governance, Mr productivity and a face of excellence in leadership. He was born in the family of the greatest icon and a man who changed the face of Kogi state Late Prince Abubakar Audu.



He is one among many who left behind legacies that up till now are still glaring in the minds of narrators and the citizens of Kogi state.

The Nigerian youths for decades have been living in isolation, making it practically impossible for them to key into Nigerian politics and take over power, until 2015 when the APC revolutionary change government launched its campaign.

They promised during their campaigns and it was even captured in their manifesto that youths and women inclusiveness in government will be their focus. We have seen little attention in this regard as most of the youths are left serving not beyond the capacity of special advisers on new media because even the Ministry of Youths and Sports Development is left in the hands of an elderly.

This is a chance to pay us back our absolute loyalty, commitment and support throughout the struggles that gave birth to the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC). The leadership of APC has enjoyed massive support of the Nigerian youths since inception, and today one of our own is aiming to take over the rulling party national secretariat as national chairman.

He is Prince Mustapha Audu Mona. Prince Mona is a very passionate young man with all the requisite experience to lead the rulling party to success come 2023. He is Late Prince Abubakar Audu’s son, who governed Kogi state from January 1992 to November 1993 and from May 29, 1999 to May 29, 2003.

A typical Nigerian needs no explanation about who his late father was because of the numerous giant strides he brought for Kogi state.

His wife, late Hajia Habibat Audu, left behind instructive legacies that earned her the trust and confidence of women in Kogi state during their tenures in government. The young Prince with an in-house traits of Late Prince Audu will put to be what he learned from his late father if given the mandate to lead the APC.

We need a lion with a good heart to lead the ruling party in shaping Nigeria back to its glory days and this is achievable only if the party in power has an energetic national chairman.

Prince Mona is from Ogbonicha Ofu local government area, Kogi state, Nigeria. He had his education at Scottish Highers which is equivalent to A-level/GCSEs. He is a certified CISSP from Untied Kingdom in 2008, and from 2000-2005 he was at Glasgow University where he obtained BSc in Computer Science.

He is a devout Muslim and a humble personality too commited to the practice of his faith and service to humanity. He is a responsible family man, married to Princes Zaahra and blessed with three children.



An entrepreneur par excellence with focus in real estate and construction, he has equally won many merit awards. They include award of excellence and a great philiantropist to humanity by Igala Visionary Club-2019, award of excellence as Prince of Hope by National Youth for Examplary Leadership (NYEL) 2019, Leadership Award in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the development of humanity and stabilisation of governance in Kogi state through Pristine Ideas. He is the Chairman/Founder PMMA Foundation, just to mention a few.

Nigeria can only be a better place if the youth population are given the opportunity to actively participate in government to take decision in the overall interest of the majority. It is on this note that we pencile Prince Mona to lead the APC in the upcoming National Convention of the party for youth inclusiveness in governance and for an emerging new face of excellence in Nigeria.

Abdullahi, a concerned APC Youth, writes from Bauchi.