Monaco sack Robert Moreno after 7-months

Robert Moreno has been sacked by Monaco after only seven months in charge of the Ligue 1 club.
The 42-year-old took over last December when they were seventh in the table – they eventually finished ninth when the season was halted early because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our paths are separating earlier than expected,” said Monaco vice-president Oleg Petrov.
“Robert did everything possible to improve the team.”
AFP news agency reported that former Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac is set to be named as Moreno’s replacement.
