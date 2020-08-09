Monarch advocates new strategy to end banditry in Nasarawa community

The Ohimege Opanda in Nasarawa state, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, has urged the federal and state governments to adopt new strategy in tackling banditry and other forms of insecurity.

He made the appeal while speaking with newsmen in his palace in Umaisha, Toto local government area of the state on Sunday.

He said his call for the government at all levels to adopt new measures in tackling banditry became imperative considering the incessant activities of bandits that has claimed many lives, properties and distracted development in his domain and state at large.

The first class traditional ruler said that if tackled, it would go a long way in ensuring peace and speedy development of the country.

He commended the government at all levels for the measures taking so far.

According to him, “I know that the government is trying their best but I want them to do more in tackling banditry and other forms of insecurity, otherwise people will run away from this area.”

Abdullahi also said the rate of banditry in his domain was similar to what is happening in Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto states while appealing to the government to take the issue of banditry in his domain with all seriousness.

“Anytime they bandits attacks my area, they will be saying Allahu Kubar Allahu Kubar, Allahu Kubar which means that we have another Boko Haram in our forest here,” he added.

He also urged the people of the state to continue to support government policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.