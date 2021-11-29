Monarch advocates restructuring to ensure true federalism

The need for total restructuring of the nation as a way out of the current quagmire bedeviling the nation is one of the best options for the country to move forward, the chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi has said.

He stated this at the 14th Public Lecture and Presentation of Essays in honour of Chief Joe-Kyari Gadzama, SAN, to commemorate his 60th birthday with the theme “The labour of our heroes past – collective efforts to keep Nigeria as one indivisible entity.”

The press secretary, Michael AdeyeyeOba Aladetoyinbo, said: “We cannot continue to hide from the truth that is already staring us in the face. We will fail in our responsibilities of protecting the labour of our heroes if we fail to speak out that all is not well with our nation. We can see the dwindling fortunes of our economy. Many states are no longer economically viable as they owe months of salaries, allowances, pensions and gratuities. Besides, there seems to be a lot of mistrust between the government and the governed.

“It is expedient that we must as a matter of urgency build the bridges and close all the openings already threatening our coexistence as one indivisible entity.”

The chief press secretary to the monarch, Mr. Micheal Adeyeye, quotes the Oba as saying that: “It is time for everyone to agree and come to term with this issue of restructuring that will guarantee fiscal and true federalism, devolution of powers with local government autonomy with a complete overhaul of our present constitution.

“I am sure we will surmount these seemingly unending challenges tearing us apart if we are truly patriotic about restructuring.”

Oba Aladetoyinbo who was the royal father of the day at the event said part of the restructuring will be to give constitutional roles to the traditional rulers.

The event attracted the presence of eminent Nigerians in attendance and it was chaired by a retired Justice of the Supreme Court and the Emir of Lafia, Sidi Bage.