Monarch calls for religious tolerance, peaceful coexistence

The Etsu of Kwali, Alhaji (Dr) Shaban Audu Nizazo III, has urged those within Kwali and environs to keep promoting religious tolerance, peaceful coexistence and unity of Nigeria.

The monarch made the call at New Year message to the people of Kwali under his domain.

Thanking God for a peaceful Christmas celebration in the area, while speaking to Blueprint, the Etsu said no religion practices or preaches evil, but peace, love and unity, even as he stated that he has since observed that what is good or bad is the way the worshippers go about the religion especially during this festive period.

The monarch hinged on the need to promote religious tolerance, noting that every religion is about worshiping one God who is the creator.

He appealed to government at all levels to intervene in the alleged continued destruction of farms by herders, stressing that the continued destruction of farm produce by herders has over times been causing serious economic hardship in his domain.

The monarch said as the original inhabitants of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), they have no other occupation or means of livelihood than farming, adding that until the destruction of farm crops is stopped, those under his chiefdom would continue to find it difficult to fend for their family members.

“We lose a lot of money, lives among other things to the marauding herders. So, let the government intervene before things get out of hand,” he lamented.

The royal father also appealed to the FCT ministers to make education truly free to solve the problem of school drop outs over parents’ lack of money to pay their children’s school fees.

He maintained that due to economic hardship in the country, parents were finding it difficult to pay their wards’ school fees, explaining further that the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) levies, among others have denied children of the poor opportunity access to education.