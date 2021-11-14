Monarch seeks C of O for Lokoja varsity









The chancellor, Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Dr Muhammadu Abali Ibn Muhammadu Idris, has appealed to Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state to assist the university in securing the Certificate of Occupancy (CoO) of the 1,250 hectres of land given to the institution by the state government.

The royal father who is the emir of Fika and the chairman, Yobe State Council of Chiefs made the appeal Saturday during the 5th convocation ceremony and award of degrees at the permanent site of the institution in Lokoja, Kogi state.

He said the land which was given to the university has been encroached on daily basis by the local communities adding that the communities have engaged the university with myriad of litigations over ownership of the land offered to the university by the Kogi state government.



“Sir, there are a lot of opportunities of funding and provision of infrastructure by Federal Government Agencies that Federal University Lokoja cannot access because of lack of Certificate of Occupancy.



“Developments at the Felele campus

(permanent site) cannot be effective without adequate resources. We are again using this opportunity to make passionate appeals to stakeholders and other philanthropic individuals and organisations for financial support to aid the university to develop structures and facilities at the Felele Campus in order to make the campus more habitable and conducive for teaching, learning and research,” the royal father said.



In his speech , the pro-chancellor and chairman of the council of the institution, Senator Chris Iheanyichukwu Adighije, said despite the challenges of COVID-19, the strong collaboration between the Senate, the congregation and the Governing Council of the university has helped in no small measure in piloting the university in the right direction.



Speaking on the infrastructural development of the institution, Senator Adighije, said that the university through the prudent use of funds from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), the institution has been able to put up new structures at the Felele Campus which enable the university to move to the permanent site, adding that a lot still needs to be done to make life comfortable in the campus.



He solicited for continued and increased support of the federal government and all relevant agencies to help develop the campus.