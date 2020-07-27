Monarch to community leaders: Educate herders, farmers on peaceful coexistence



The Traditional Ruler of Mgbo in Awgu Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu state, Eze Dr Daniel Chukwunweike Chukwurah, has enjoined monarchs and other community leaders within zone 13 of Nigerian police to educate farmers and herders on peaceful coexistence.

Chukwurah, who was addressing newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital after being conferred with patron of zone 13, said the best way to tackle herders and farmers’ clashes in the newly created zone which comprises Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states were to maintain good communication.



“The AIG zone 13, Danmallam Muhammed is experienced in tackling those challenges having served as a police commissioner in several states. We, the traditional rulers, have a lot to do to support the zone to serve humanity very well. The community leaders and traditional rules also have roles to play.

“They should educate farmers on how best to address the herdsmen. If you politely talk to them to leave your farm, I am sure they will leave. You don’t need to fight or abuse them. The leadership of headers should equally educate them on how to effectively relate to farmers with manners,” he said.



The monarch, while commending Prince Arthur Eze, the Grand Patron of the zone for attracting the zone 13 to Ukpo, Dunukofia LGA, said they would work in unionism to maintain law and order in the three states.

“It is an honour to serve as patron of zone 13 with Engr. Arthur Eze as grand patron. I am impressed with what I saw. I have helped the police in various ways to combat crimes in the entire South East and Nigeria. I will increase my efforts as patron. The AIG acknowledged that and urged our collaborations,” he submitted.