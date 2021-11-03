Money and its evolution in Nigeria

In Africa, items adopted as currencies before the introduction of traded goods were to a large extent influenced by ecological determinants. Cattle, grains and farming implements were adopted as currencies in North Africa while farming implements and the raw materials were more emphasized in the forest areas of West and Central Africa.

Money in Nigeria can be grouped into two; items derived from internal trade such as (iron, tin, cattle, salt, feather, beads, etc) and imported items resulting from external trade like cowries, shells, iron and copper bars, manilas, tobacco, gin and textiles.

Internal Trade

Beads: These were derived through processing of materials directly drawn from nature.

Metal Currency: The Y-shaped metal currency of the Ogaja, Bakor/Ejagham speaking areas of Cross Rivers State was largely used as bride price. Popularly known as Ogaja Penny, it was common to the areas of non iron smelting cultures.

Hoe Blades: Mainly from the farming communities of the North Central part of Nigeria, these wide range of hoes were used to pay for bride price.

Cattle: The nomadic Fulani are rich in cattle and a man’s wealth was measured by the number of cattles he owned. Other livestocks such as goats, sheep and donkeys were also commoly used for settlement of debts, taxes and other levies.

Feathers: Up till the 1930s, feathers of migratory/seasonal birds were gathered and used in exchange for other commodities. In Wamba, five feathers could be exchanged for a chicken.

Textile: These are hand woven strips of cloth spun from cotton and made out into colourful patterns. Some were produced for export, even till date, like the Kuntu from Plateau State, Akwete from Imo, Aso oke from the West, etc.

External Trade:

Cowries: Derived from the Hindu word “Kauri”, it was imported from the Indian Ocean. Cowries are gastropods of the family of Cypraeidas in the warm tropical waters of the Maldives Islands. It could be hoarded and stored as a value system. Tons of it were exchanged for gold and the English pound. Kings were buried with it due to the belief that they would need to spend something on the journey to the other world.

Manila: Shaped in various sizes, “Okpoho”, as they were popularly called by the riverine people of Cross River and Akwa Ibom States, were largely used as means of exchange and for ceremonies. It was however, withdrawn from circulation in 1949.

Tobacco: Produced in rolls and coils from the tobacco fields of Ogoja, Abakaliki and Katsina Ala. They were produced largely for exports.

Barter

In the earliest stage of man’s development, people lived in small social groups or communities called bands. These groups survived by hunting of wildlife, picking wild fruits and digging up edible roots and tubers. The excess of these were then used in exchange for items which were needed but they did not possess. Hence, the onset of the term “Trade by Barter”.

Introduction of coins and emergence of banks

In the ancient world, the worship of the sun was linked to gold, while that of the moon was linked to silver, hence, the relationship between the two was marked by the value of gold against silver. The first gold coin was issued by King Croesus of Lydia in 16th Century BC. It later became a store of value in Roman times under the rule of Emperor Augustus. Movement of these coins from place to place became a security issue as bandits monitored each movement.

There emerged an agency of money changers, usually goldsmiths who used their scales to convert the gold from one currency to another. They issued “Letters of Credit and Bill of Exchange” which guaranteed the gold they kept in store for the holder to receive the same amount of value in another city. This form of banking also known as Paper Medium solved the problem of physical transfer of gold from one city to the next.

The Bank of England was established in July, 1694 with the right to issue bank notes that were backed by government. The Bank Charter of 1844 gave legal status to the notes issued by the Bank of England, thus giving it acceptability.

Standardization of West African Currencies came about as a result of the scramble and partition of Africa after the Berlin Conference of 1884-5. Inhabitants of the coastal belts accepted imported coins like British gold sovereign, French franc and others due to their direct contact with Europeans while those in the hinterland preferred the local currencies.

The African Banking Corporation of England established its branch in Lagos at the initiative of the Lagos Agent of Messrs Elder Dempster and Company. This led to the establishment of Bank of British West Africa in May 1893 with branches in Accra, Sierra Leone and Banjul. After 46 years of operations, it assumed a new name in 1957 – The Bank of West Africa, with 57 branches in Nigeria and 44 in Ghana.

From 1912-1959, the West African Currency Board was responsible for issuing currency notes. This brought about the gradual extinction of the use of cowries, manilas and other pre-coinage currencies.

History of Nigerian Coins and Notes

On the 1st of July, 1959, the Central Bank of Nigeria commenced its operations and was the sole body responsible for the issuance of legal tender currency in Nigeria. This was part of the preparations for the nation’s independence in 1960. In 1965, the currency was changed again to reflect the post-independence status of Nigeria. However, the coins were still those of 1959 but later withdrawn in 1973.

As a result of the civil war, the currency was redesigned in 1968 to forestall misuse of the nation’s currencies. On the 1st January 1973, the country changed to decimal currency based on the recommendations of the Decimal Currency Committee. The notes were in the denominations of N10, N5, N1, while the coins were 50kobo, 10kobo, 5kobo, 1kobo and 1/2kobo.

On 11th February, 1977, a larger denomination was introduced the N20 note. For the first time bearing the portrait of a National Hero, Gen. Murtala Mohammed (1938-1976).

On the 2nd of July, 1979, the lower denominations i.e. N1, N5 and N10 were reissued each bearing portraits of other fallen national heroes. In order to facilitate identification, distinctive colours similar to those of the previous ones were used, with the reverse bearing cultural aspects of the country. All these notes were withdrawn in 1984 after the military coup d’etat and reissued in new colours.

The currency reissue of 1984, was merely done by the military regime to reduce the illegal trafficking of the 1979 currencies. All the paper notes were changed with the exception of the 50kobo note. All the coins remained the same.

In 1991, a larger denomination was introduced which depicts aspects of national unity. The N50 note was introduced, while the N1 and 50kobo were minted.

In response to economic activities and to enhance the payment system, the N100 banknote was introduced in December, 1999, bearing the portrait of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, a renowned nationalist from Western Nigeria.

In December 2000, the N200 note was issued bearing the portrait of the Sardauna of Sokoto, Alh. Sir Ahmadu Bello, the first Premier of Northern Nigeria. With this new notes, security printing technology on paper and ink were incorporated into the notes.

On the 4th April, 2001, N500 banknote was introduced with machine engraved patterns which gives a distinct identification. It bore the portrait of the first President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe. Behind, is the picture of an offshore oil rig.

The highest denomination still in circulation to date is the N1000 note. Introduced on the 12th October, 2005, this bears the portrait of the first and second indigenous Governors of the Central Bank of Nigeria Alh. Aliyu Mai-Borno and Dr. Clement Isong-Machine engraved patterns of various characters with bold colours in the background tint are part of the intricate features which give it authenticity. At the back of the note is the Corporate Head Office of the Central Bank of Nigeria, located in Abuja.

In May, 2007, as part of the currency restructuring program, the lower denominations, N5, N10, N20 and N50 were redesigned. Also, other coins were redesigned to make them look more attractive and easy to carry.

For the first time, the N20 note was printed in polymer substrate. However, by September 2009, all other lower denominations were printed in polymer.

Olayiwola is Chief Museum Education Officer, National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Abuja