Money laundering:  EFCC arraigns Okorocha, 7 others for N3.1bn fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Monday, arraigned a former governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, and six others before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on 17-count charges bordering on conspiracy, stealing, conversion of public funds and money laundering to the tune of N3, 147, 000, 000.

The former governor was docked alongside Anyim Nyerere (a.k.a Anyim Chinenye), Naphtali International Ltd, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Ltd, Consolid Projects Consulting Ltd, Pramif International Ltd and Legend World Concepts Ltd.

The defendants pleaded “not guilty” to all the charges when they were read to them.

EFCC counsel, G. K. Latona, prayed the court to set a trial date and to remand the defendants in a Correctional Centre.

However, defence counsel, Oke Amaechi, SAN, for the first defendant and Daniel. M. Uzorumba for the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 7th defendants informed the court that they had filed applications for bail for all the defendants dated May 25, 2022. Latona, however, informed the court that he was served with a motion on notice of bail on May 26, 2022 and “we intend to respond; there were issues raised there concerning the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, we want to respond to that.”

Justice Ekwo remanded all the defendants in EFCC’s custody and adjourned the matter for hearing on bail application to May 31, 2022.

