Money Laundering: EFCC re-arraigns ex-AGF, Adoke

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday re-arraigned the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke (SAN), before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

In a case marked FHC/ABJ/CR/39/2017, the Ex-AGF is being arraigned on a seven count charge related to money laundering alongside Aliyu Abubakar, before Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Six of the charges were leveled directly against the ex-AGF, who served during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

The re-arraignment it would be recalled was necessitated by a petition by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission against the first trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako.

Following the petition, the Chief Judge, FHC Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, re-assigned the case to Justice Inyang Ekwo.

In the charge, EFCC alleged that the money laundering offence committed in 2013 involved over N400m.

Adoke was accused among other thing receiving the dollar equivalent of N300m from Abubakar, paying the dollar equivalent of N367,318,800 to one Usman Mohammed Bello, and allegedly using the sum of N300m, which was alleged to be part of the proceeds of unlawful activities, all in violations of various provisions of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011.

He was equally accused of making “structured cash payments in 22 tranches” amounting to N80m and another of such structured payments in 13 tranches, estimated at N50m, into his Unity Bank account.