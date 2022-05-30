Money politics can destroy Nigeria’s democracy – International election monitor 



An international election monitor, Hamzat Lawal, has described money politics as a major factor retarding the progress of Nigerian democracy.

Lawal who is also the chief executive officer, Connect Development, stated this Monday while speaking on the APC senatorial election held Saturday in Okene in Kogi Central senatorial district.



He said the use of money to buy the conscience of the delegates and all those in the election management chain can only polarise the nation’s democratic process.



He urged political parties to ensure that only those with relevant democratic credentials are allowed to fly their flags at the primary and general elections.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his courage to have signed into law the 2022 Electoral Law as Amended, Lawal stated the need for INEC to be properly funded to enable it build human capacity and ensure seamless services to the nation.



“Our democracy is still very young, and in as much as we want it to grow very fast, we need to put all hands on deck to achieve that feat. Again, for the process to remain seamless, INEC must be provided with resources so that they could build human capacity in her processes and systems.



“We need to ensure adequate security to guarantee safety of personnel, sensitive materials and indeed the electorate in order to instill confidence in them to exercise their franchise.



“For us to curtail voters’ apathy, security should be the first point of government, as they owe us a duty as our constitutional rights,” Lawal demanded.



Lawal, who has monitored elections in Nigeria, United States, United Kingdom; Kenya and other parts of Africa, challenged politicians and lawmakers to put aside personal and selfish interests.

