Money ritual: Suspected ritualists severe girl head, sell hands for N20,000

Operatives of the Kwara state police command have arrested two suspected money ritualists Femi Adeniji and his accomplice, Shittu Abdulmalik, who severed the head of a young girl for money ritual.

Although, the police succeeded in the recovery of the severed head from an uncompleted building, the suspects had sold off one of her hands for N20,000.

The incident, according to the police spokesman of Kwara state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, happened in Amoyo area of Offa in Offa local government area of Kwara state on September 14, 2021.

The victim, Rianat Yusuf, according to the police, was sent on a errand to buy Kulikuli which the family intended to use to drink Gari (cassava flour) when she was killed by the prime suspect,

Narrating the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer said, “a case of missing person was reported at Offa Divisional Police Headquarters by her father, one Yusuf Taofeek ‘m’ of Amuyo area of Offa.”

Investigation however, led to the discovery of a headless body of a young lady with her two hands missing, at an uncompleted building at Amuyo area Offa, which was later identified by the father to be that of the missing girl.

In the occurs of investigation, one Femi Adeniji ‘m’ of the same area was arrested and he confessed to be in possession of the head and hands of the deceased Rianat Yusuf.

“He confessed further that he had sold one of the hands to his accomplice who is presently at large for the sum of #20,000”, Okasanmi said..

“Another arrested Suspect by name Shittu Abdulmalik Wale ‘m’ of Imam compound, Offa also confessed to have used the second hand of the deceased for money making soap. Investigation into the matter is on course.The suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigation”.

