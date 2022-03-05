Monguno appoints arms control coordinators for 6 geo-political zones

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd) has approved the appointment of Zonal Coordinators for the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

The National Coordinator of the Centre; Major General AM Dikko (rtd) disclosed this in a statement.

The appointment of the Zonal Coordinators, according to the statement, was to further operationalize the activities of the centre towards the eradication of illicit arms across the country.

The appointees comprise senior retired officers from the military and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The appointees include; AVM HU Mohammed (rtd) for the North-West Zone, Major General HI Bature(Rtd) – North Central and Rear Admiral AS Mohammed (rtd) – North East.

Others include Mr Akinlade Ben Sola (Rtd) from the Department of State Service for the South-West Zone, Major General Okechukwu Ugo (Rtd) – South-East and Major General IM Obot (Rtd) for the South-South Zone.

“The appointees are qualified senior experienced officers from the security agencies selected to administer the affairs of the Centre at the sub-national level,” the statement said

” The appointment of the Zonal Coordinators closely follows the approval for the establishment of Zonal Centres in the 6 geopolitical zones namely, Kaduna, Minna, Maiduguri, Ado-Ekiti, Enugu and Calabar. The appointments were done in a bid to ensure the attainment of the Centre’s mandate in ensuring an arms-free society.”