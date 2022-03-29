Moniedafe to APC: Don’t contemplate consensus arrangement during presidential primary

In the aftermath of Saturday’s national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), one of the national chairmanship aspirants, Chief Sunny Sylvester Moniediafe who later stepped down to contest for Deputy National Chairman North, has warned the ruling party not to consider consensus arrangement for the presidential primary.

The APC’s presidential candidate is expected to emerged before the end of May, 2022.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday in Abuja, Moniedafe who was forced to step down for the elected Senator Abubakar Kyari, said the idea of Consensus, even if in the APC constitution, appears undemocratic in practical terms.

The APC chieftain also asked the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) to work towards a landslide victory for the party in next year’s general election.

“I will advise him (Adamu) to focus on the task of reconciling aggrieved members. I was only called at about 3pm on Saturday out of Eagle Square to go to the Senate President’s house. It shouldn’t be so.

“I will appeal to the chairman to build a reward system and ensure that party m members get their deserves dues.

“I know that many of our people may want to decamp. Please, don’t go anywhere. It is the same everywhere even in the NNPP that some people want to revive now. Please, remain in APC.

“This issue of consensus is really not the right thing. It is undemocratic. I will keep the leadership on its toes to ensure that it fulfils its promises to Nigerians and party members. I will totally work against the use of Consensus for Presidential primaries.

“One of the promises is to put me in the primaries committee. If I am there, I will insist on due process. I will totally work against consensus at presidential primary election. No compromise. No consensus. Let us all go and contest. Let the people vote and decide.

“With 41 million registered members, we should be able to make the party independent. If we can convince them to contribute N100 monthly, that will run I to billions in a year and the party won’t have to depend on governors for funding”, he stated.

Moniediafe who promised to form a one-man squad to ensure Adamu-led NWC is on it toe, revealed that a lot of APC members were aggrieved.

“I feel for those that are aggrieved but I want to appeal to them not to decamp leave the APC. If you go to the PDP it is the same thing. So let’s stay here and build the party. If you are talking about the aggrieved persons, I should be the most aggrieved but I am going nowhere.”

The APC chieftain appreciated his supporters for standing by him before, during and after the national convention.