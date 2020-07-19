Monitor 2020 hajj fare deposits refund, IHR urges NAHCON

Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) has called on the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to constitute a committee that will oversee refund of deposits to Hajj 2020 by intending pilgrims across the country.

“NAHCON should set up a committee comprising its officials, the media, civil society and security agencies, especially anti-corruption bodies to oversee the hajj fare refunds to 2020 intending pilgrims,” the CSO said.

A statement by its national coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammed, and publicity secretary, Abubakar Mahmoud, Sunday said it is expedient for the apex hajj regulator to ensure a transparent refund process following the decision of Saudi authorities to limit this year’s Hajj to only residents of the kingdom.

The CSO said “our experiences on previous hajj refunds show that some fraudulent states pilgrims officials short change pilgrims, while some states pilgrims agencies sometimes convert approved pilgrims refunds to personal use.”

“NAHCON should issue guidelines to States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards on processes of making the refund in a uniform setting.”

The not-for-profit civil society organisation said “following the cancellation of Hajj 2020 for people outside the Kingdom due to the Covid-19 pandemic, some States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards have told the intending pilgrims to apply and signify interest to either be refunded or defer their pilgrimage to 2021.”

“Furthermore, states such as Kano, Adamawa, Bauchi, Lagos, Cross River, Katsina, Lagos, Sokoto, Kaduna and Niger had issued statements urging pilgrims to come forward for refund. Kano and Bauchi have already commenced the refund,” the statement said.

It, however, wondered that “the pilgrims’ agencies are urging pilgrims to apply for refund without providing details on the process of application.”