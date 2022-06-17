Monkeypox suspected cases rise to 141 in 13 Nigerian states

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said as many as 141 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported in-country, up from the previous 110 cases.

The NCDC, via its verified website, disclosed this Friday.

The NCDC said From January 1 to June 12, 2022, there have been 141 suspected cases in total and 36 confirmed cases from 15 states.

It added that the states were; Lagos (7), Adamawa (5), Delta (3), River (3), Cross River (2), FCT (2), Kano (2), Bayelsa (2), Edo (2), Imo (2), Plateau (2), Nasarawa (1), Niger (1), Oyo (1) and Ondo (1).

“One death was recorded in a 40-year-old man with co-morbidity that was receiving immunosuppressive drugs.

“Overall and from September 2017 to June 12, 2022, a total of 653 suspected cases were reported from 33 states in the country.

“Of the reported cases, 262 (40.1%) have been confirmed in 23 states – Rivers (55), Bayelsa (45), Lagos (37), Delta (32), Cross River (16), Edo (12), Imo (10), Akwa Ibom (7), Oyo (7), FCT (8), Plateau (5), Adamawa (5), Enugu (4), Abia (3), Nasarawa (3), Benue (2), Anambra (2), Ekiti (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ebonyi (1), Ogun (1) and Ondo (1).

“In addition, from September 2017 to June 12th, 2022, a total of nine (9) deaths have been recorded (CFR= 3.4%) in six states – Lagos (3), Edo (2), Imo (1), Cross River (1), FCT (1) and Rivers (1),” it stated.

