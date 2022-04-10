Mood Relic of Courage Art Exhibition opens in Abuja

Excel signature, Sunday opened the Moods Relic of Courage,” a contemporary Art Exhibition by Jude Olotu at Thought Pyramid Art Centre, Abuja.

Blueprint reports that the man behind the exhibition, which will run from April 10 to18, 2022, developed his love for art as a child, growing up in Jos where the landscape was as though it was painted on a canvas itself.

The Nigeri-Delta born artist has, in recent years, exhibited internationally at the ‘World Art Dubai exhibition, New York and France showcasing his unique style of eclectic art. He has participated in group and individual exhibitions in Nigeria.

His entrance into the international space was marked with explosion of accolades, from the international community and peers appreciating the work from a true grand master of the arts.

His works stood out among the best in a plethora of exhibited art works on a world stage at the just concluded World Art Dubai Exhibition.

Olotu has created and nurtured many talents and students of Arts which led to the creation of the Excel Signature Creative Hub in Abuja, Nigeria.

The creative hub is a place where creative artist are nurtured in fine arts, digital arts, metal art, wood art, sculpturing, product design, cinematography and production, music, and photography and given exposure to them on a national and international scale.

This hub already paying dividends to society as an array of talents were being filled regularly due to the the mentorship and tutelage of the art maestro himself.