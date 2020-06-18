More crisis rocks APC as ex- contestants claim Oshiomhole’s position



The leadership crisis rocking the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) has become messier as a dominant group of stakeholders in the party faulted what it described as an illegal imposition of Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the acting Deputy National Chairman of the party.

The group under the aegis of 2018 APC Convention Contestants described those laying claim to the position of acting National Chairman as comedians and called on the party to fill the vacant positions with those who contested in the 2018 national convention.



In a statement by its National Secretary, Hon. Frank Ossai, warned those justling for the leadership positions of the party outside due process to await the consequences of their illegal afterwards.

Ossai said those claiming to be occupying the position of acting national chairman were mere usurpers who would lose out in the end.

He counselled the party to fill all vacant positions from among those who contested for positions in the last 2018 elective convention.



The Forum particularly frowned at the action of the party which announced Senator Abiola Ajimobi as the acting national chairman, arguing that the position of the party was illegal.

Ossai’s statement couldn’t believe what it described as a ‘cocktail of comedies’ at the party national secretariat particularly as it concerns the deputy national secretary of the party, Mr Victor Giadom.

He said it was unfortunate that Giadom was still relying on the ex-perte order he got on March 16, 2020 from FCT high court mandating him to act as acting national chairman of the party which had slated its National Executive Committee(NEC) meeting for March 17, 2020 which was later shelved on the advise of President Muhammad Buhari.



The Forum’s national secretary argued that Giadom could no longer rely on the said ex-parte order of March 16, 2020 as it has effectively stalled after seven days unless it was renewed for another and last seven days which in this case, was not revalidated.

To Ossai, Giadom’s ex-parte order has since died because it has been overtaken by events in the party thereafter.



“The order of March 16, 2020 was obtained to serve as a guide for the party and to appoint the person that is meant to preside over an Emergency National Executive Committee meeting to hold on March 17, 2020 in the absence of Mr Oshiomhole who, at that particular time was suspended by an order of the Court” which the Appeal Court later the same evening of March 16, issued a stay of execution of the order of suspension on Oshiomhole.



Mr Giadom, he further argued, is no longer the next most senior/ranking National Officer of APC.

“The order 16th March 2020 granting leave on Mr Giadom to preside over the meeting of 17th March 2020 and act as the Acting National Chairman of the party for the purpose of such meeting was due to the fact that, as at the time, the court made its ex-parte order. At the same time Giadom ex-parte order was given, the National Chairman of the party was suspended, the position of the deputy national chairman (South) was vacant.

“As if the jokes Mr Giadom turned the National Secretariat of APC to was not enough, another faction of leaders arose! Mr Hillary Eta, the APC National Vice Chairman (South South) ostensibly became the first National that woke up from deep slumber he and other National Vice Chairman of APC have been taking and decided to take the reins of power in the absence of the anointed candidate for the position of acting national chairman, Sen Ajimobi who is currently battling with the novel coronavirus,” he said.