More girls likely to drop out of school over Covid-19 – NPC

National Population Commission (NPC) Friday said more girls were likely to drop out of school after the coronavirus pandemic.

It also said there would be early marriages, high fertility, morbidity and maternal mortality, abortions, VVF, as well as low self esteem at attending to personal healthcare after the pandemic.

The Ebonyi state director of the Commission, Edward Ogbu, stated this in Abakaliki during a press briefing to mark this year’s World Population Day, with the theme, “Putting the Brakes on Covid-19: How to safeguard the Health and Rights of women and Girls now.”

Ogbu, who represented the federal commissioner, Ebonyi state, Darlington Okereke, said Covid-19 had increased gender-based violence on girls and women in the society.

He said, “In the absence of schooling, more girls are likely to drop out of school and other consequences could include early marriage and high fertility, morbidity and maternal mortality, abortion, VVF, low self-esteem at attending to personal healthcare.

“Another effective of Covid-19 on women and girls is the noticeable increase in gender-based violence ranging from rape, physical and emotional assault, some of which has resulted in the loss of lives.

“Recent reportage revealed that GBV transcended age, economic, educational, ethic classification of victims and more often women and girls are the victims.

“The likely effect of Covid-19 pandemic is on the delivery of contraceptives is better imagined. Already Nigeria is experiencing low contraceptive prevalence rate and unmet needs. The contraceptive prevalence rate CPR for modern methods is 12% for married women, while sexually active unmarried women, only 28% are using s modern method.”

BON thumbs up FG over 60% waiver for broadcast stations (2nd)

The Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) has commended the federal government for granting 60 per cent waiver to the broadcast stations, to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the industry.

The chairperson of the organisation, Mrs. Sa’a Ibrahim, made the commendation at a media parley tagged: “Meet the Media,” organised by the Kano state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), on Friday in Kano.

Ibrahim, who is also the director-general, Kano state government-owned media outfit, Abubakar Rimi Television (ARTV), said the pandemic exposed the broadcasting stations to serious operating challenges.

She said, “The federal government granted 60 per cent waiver to broadcast stations, the stations are also expected to pay for the remaining 40 per cent.

“BON is not satisfied until the waiver is accomplished by 100 per cent.”

According to her, the broadcasting industry is operating under difficult condition since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

Ibrahim noted that broadcasting stations found it difficult to cope with financial obligations due to the pandemic, which crippled economic activities.

She said the situation had compelled BON to advocate for a total waiver to the broadcasting organisations.

The chairperson said the gesture was in appreciation of the contributions played by the broadcasting industry in providing employment opportunities to the youth in the country.

On the campaign against the pandemic, Ibrahim said: “as professionals worth their onions, the press is solidly on ground. The journalists risk their lives in gathering and disseminating information during the pandemic.

“Journalists also battle with lack of adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), which make their jobs tedious and risky, in terms of effective service delivery; hence, prone to infection.”

Ibrahim said further that her organisation was still waiting for the Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation (NBC), to come up with a clear roadmap on the digitalisation of the broadcasting stations.

She noted that the process would fast track digital switch over of the broadcasting stations in the country. (NAN)

