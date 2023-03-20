More Nigerians embrace pension, PFAs cave-in under pressure

Increasing numbers of Nigerians are queuing up at various Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) as the worsening economic situation continue to send young and middle age Nigerians into early retirement.

The result is that most of the PFAs have become some sort of kings, handling the process with most pensioners in crass manner.

Most of the PFAs visited by Blueprint in the last few weeks revealed number of pensioners on queue with the security men and women on duty being the first excruciating hurdle to their life savings.

A pensioner who narrated his harrowing experience to Blueprint believe that, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited may the worse in the pack. According to him, his visits to the ones in densely populated parts of Lagos proved to be worse in terms of customers service, beginning from the security post.

Other PFAs are said to be using delay tactics in the guise of unlimited criteria to keep the beneficiaries at bay.

Uche Uzondu who retired from a company a year ago said, he was told to go back to where he first started his pension contribution 10 Yeats ago to get a letter of retirement. But he sid, the company is no longer operating and as such it is impossible. But the PFAs would not hear any of that, this keeping his hard earned money back fro. Suffering Uche.

It was in a bid to address the non-payment of pensions that the Pension Reforms Act of 2004 was enacted. The act covers both public and private sector employees.

The Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) was introduced to replace the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS). Under the new regime, both the government/companies and the workers themselves are to save up a given amount of their earnings towards building up an accumulated funds reserve which they could fall back on after retirement. Sadly, 19 years after the CPS was launched, only four states – Lagos, Osun, Kaduna, Delta, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are paying pensions under the scheme.

