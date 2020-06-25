More Oyo appointees to undergo Covid-19 test as 3 turn positive

Chairman of Oyo state COVID 19 Task Force, Governor Seyi Makinde, Thursday disclosed that three members of the state executive council have been confirmed coronavirus positive.

The governor, who made this known in the latest update on COVID 19 in Oyo state also discussed that two other members of the executive council were to repeat their COVID-19 test.

Engr Makinde stressed that following the development, the offices of the affected council members have been closed and will be decontaminated while their contact tracing was ongoing.

“Earlier today, we received COVID-19 confirmation tests for all members of the Oyo state executive council (EXCO). Sadly, three tests came back positive, and two were inconclusive; so they will need to be retested,” he said.

Governor Makinde added that “the EXCO members have been contacted and contact tracing has begun. Also, their offices have been closed and will be decontaminated.”

“Let me reiterate that COVID-19 is still very much with us. That we are taking steps to re-open the economy does not mean that the virus has disappeared. We must each take actions to protect ourselves and our families. We must each own our actions and take preventive measures which include washing our hands with soap and water, wearing face masks whenever we are with other people and maintaining proper social distancing from others.”