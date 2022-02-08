More pilots to get job as Dana Air rolls out fresh recruitment

The list of unemployed aircraft pilots in Nigeria is set to reduce as Dana Air is on a recruitment spree following the arrival of its aircraft from maintenance facilities and its expansion plans to operate into more cities across Nigeria.

Dana Air Director of Flight Operations, Captain Segun Omole reiterated the company’s desire to pull qualified Nigerian pilots into its employ in order to boost the airline’s operations in the growing competitive industry.

Omole disclosed this when he decorated a new captain on the airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft, Captain Andrew Igbe-Arase in Lagos and affirmed that the airline will continue to invest in training and re-training of pilots having commenced the recruitment of more qualified Nigerian pilots.

He said ”its gives me joy every time and anytime I decorate young Nigerian pilots who grow through the ranks with rigorous training both in Nigeria and abroad doing excellently well.”