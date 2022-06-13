More plastics than fish in seas by 2050 – EU

During the World Environment Day, the European Union expressed worry over micro plastic particles that may outnumber fish in the seas across the globe in the year 2050. HELEN OJI reports.

In the European Union (EU) report, more than 70% of the plastic produced are either put in a landfill or lost to the world’s waterways and other infrastructure. Plastic production accounts for 6% of global oil consumption, a number that will hit 20% in 2050 and 1% of the global carbon budget the maximum amount of emissions the world can produce to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 2 degrees Celsius.

By 2050, the world will be spending 15 per cent of its carbon budget on soda bottles, plastic grocery bags and the like. Once it gets washed into waterways, the damage caused by plastics’ presence costs about $13 billion annually in losses for the tourism, shipping and fishing industries. It disrupts marine ecosystems and threatens food security for people who depend on subsistence fishing. Besides which, all plastic in the water is too great for the animals trying to live there.

Plastics endanger fishes

According to the EU Ambassador to Nigeria and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Samuela Isopi said that already there are as many as 51 trillion micro plastic particles in the seas, stressing that the number is 500,000 times more than the stars in the galaxy.

Isopi noted that micro plastics are now part of the world food chain since marine animals injest them, hence they have been found in our drinks, beer, water, honey, among other daily edibles and therefore they can impact our health in ways that we might not be aware of today.”

“Plastics are everywhere, they are cheap, they are convenient, they are light. Our addiction to plastics is leading to serious consequences, especially single use plastics which we use only for a few minutes, but which can last for hundreds of years in our environment. By 2050 there could be more plastics than fish in the sea,” she stressed.

Isopi added that all plastics packaging in the EU market will be recyclable by 2030 there by reducing the consumption of single use plastics.

The EU envoy expressed hope that the symbolic clean up would be followed by concrete steps, stressing that the EU is committed to supporting the action in every way possible to ensure maximum success.

Reduce emission

Also speaking, Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, declared that Nigeria was committed to actions that support living sustainably in harmony with nature.

Represented by Engr. Hassan Musa, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, the minister recalled that the country has achieved a lot in a short while with regard to actions against climate change.

He said Nigeria submitted her National Determined Contribution (NDC) last year which was reviewed before the Cop 26 at Glasgow, and have the Climate Change Act, which would allow the country to tackle the climate change challenges.

“We also have the energy transition programme which we’re working with Federal Ministry of petroleum and power to see how we can reduce our emissions into the climate” he added.

Also, the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, said that France is deploying a comprehensive diplomacy to respond to the urgency of climate environmental crisis in Nigeria, Blatmann, the French Embassy, the French Development Agency, AFD and their partners including the Ministry of Federal Ministry of Environment are working hard to spread these convictions and support initiatives of the civil society aiming to reducing the impact of climate change in Nigeria.

“This year for instance, we are supporting the Center for Renewable Energy and action on climate change and also different foundations or associations that are working on, you know, training in climate smart farming practices or solar water irrigation systems. And also nursery tree nursery beds for instance. In Sokoto state” she said.

Sustainable industrialisation

Energy and Environmental expert to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, UNIDO, Mr Yomi Banjo reaffirmed UNIDO’s commitment in supporting Nigeria in promoting sustainable industrialisation without compromising the environment.

“UNIDO is a specialised agency of the United Nations which promotes inclusive and sustainable industrialisation in developing countries and economic transitions. Our activities in Nigeria falls under three key areas, poverty reduction, capacity building, environment and energy” he said.

Mr Banjo, noted that UNIDO is also assisting the Nigerian government through the Ministry of Environment to fulfill its obligations on multilateral environment conventions toward achieving a more sustainable and safer environment.

UNIDO is presently implementing several environment projects in Nigeria, working actively with the Ministry of Environment and other national and international stakeholders. One of this project is the circular economy on plastics of which implementation will start by July this year and is funded by the government of Japan” he added.

Representative of Oxfam, a stakeholder in the environmental sector, Mr Kenneth Akpan however appealed to the government to empower every community and equip them with the right knowledge on how to segregate and dispose waste properly.

“Regardless of class, tradition, religion or gender, every citizen needs the same level of information, resources, aid and intervention to ensure we have an environment that is clean and healthy. Clean water, fresh air, healthy soil, and biodiversity should not be a privilege but a fundamental right of our people,” Akpan explained.

He further said Oxfam is also helping poor people adapt to shifting environmental conditions to ensure they attain their fair share of natural resources.

“We work towards a sustainable global food system that provides enough for all. This for us is a strategic plan that governs the work of Oxfam’s entire global confederation,” Akpan added.

