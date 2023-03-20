More stars swell Super Eagles’ camp ahead of Guinea clash in 2023 AFCON qualifier  





Up to eight players are already in Super Eagles camp in Abuja ahead of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea.

The players include Kelechi Iheanacho, Kevin Akpoguma, Joe Aribo, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Kingsley Aniagboso and Francis Uzoho.



With six maximum points from their previous two matches, victory in the top-of-the-table clashes will see the three-time champions soar to 12 points and most probably in an unassailable position.

Sierra Leone could earn six points in their clashes with Sao Tome and Principe, but that still keeps them on seven points, and the Super Eagles still have a home game against bottom-of-the-table Sao Tome and Principe on the final matchday of the campaign.



Majority of the remaining invited players are expected later on Monday.

