More trouble for Chrisland schools weeks after Adeniran’s death

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to charge Chrisland schools to court weeks after the death of its student Whitney Adeniran’s death for alleged involuntary manslaughter reckless and negligent acts.

In a statement on Friday, by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo through the Office of the Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice said the suspects would be charged with the offences contrary to Sections 224 and 251 of the Criminal Law, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Blueprint had reported that Adeniran, a student of Chrisland High School, Ikeja aged 12 years, slumped during the Inter-house Sports organised by the School at the Agege Sports Stadium and was subsequently rushed to Agege Central Hospital, Lagos, where she was confirmed dead.

According to the statement, “They will therefore be charged with the offences of Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless and Negligent Acts contrary to Sections 224 & 251 of the Criminal Law, Ch C17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“Information will be filed in accordance with the legal advice issued by the DPP. Certified True Copies of the Legal advice are available on the Ministry of Justice website (www.lagosstatemoj.org.).”

