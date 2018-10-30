More troubles for Kwesi as FIFA bans ex-Ghana football boss for life

World Football governing body has banned Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former president of the Ghana Football Association after being found guilty by the FIFA Adjudicatory Chamber of violating a FIFA Code of Ethics.

The former Ghana FA boss was exposed by an undercover journalist who posed as a football agent and bribed him into making some decisions.

In a Press Release from FIFA, he has consequently been banned for life from all footballing activities both local and international.

Nyantakyi is currently facing charges on bribery and corrupt practices in his native country Ghana.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.