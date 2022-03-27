Moringa farmers urge FG to make most out of sector 

The National President, Moringa Farmers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Micheal Ashimashiga, has called on the government at all levels to take advantage of the sector in solving the country’s economic challenges.

Ashimashiga while speaking in Abuja on Friday during a press conference on Moringa Oleifera Value Chain Development stated that the government will benefit immensely from the production of Moringa, if it invests adequately in the subsector.

Citing the examples of the investment opportunities available in Eden Moringa Farm, Ashimashiga said the farm is at the final stage of production of its E-Moringa into foods and supplements to be distributed globally.

“As of today 25 March 2023, the only Nigeria product that every continent of the world will be seeking (E-Moringa), is almost at the final stage of production/repacking of its produce into foods and supplements in some few foreign countries for a global distribution”.

Ashimashiga, who is also the Managing Director, Eden Moringa Farm, expressed worry over the current state of the economy imploring Moringa farmers and investors not to allow any individual or group to discourage them from investing in Moringa plantation for global demand.

According to Ashimashiga, the world and the entire human race are becoming more vulnerable to viruses, diseases and deaths due to climate and global warming and as such investors and farmers should not become victims but future restorers.