Moroccan authorities to establish firm to manage Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline

The Government of Morocco is in the process of creating a public company to manage the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project. The project involve the supply of natural gas from Nigeria through a pipeline that will transit several African countries, Moroccan Arabic language daily Hespress said.

The Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline is a regional onshore and offshore project that is intended to deliver natural gas resources from Nigeria to 13 countries in the West and North Africa as an extension of the existing West Africa Gas Pipeline between Nigeria, Benin, Togo, and Ghana.

Starting from Nigeria, the 5,660 kilometers long pipeline will pass through Benin, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Senegal, and Mauritania, to end at Tangiers, a Moroccan port on the Strait of Gibraltar, with a possible extension to Europe through Spain.

Officials said in 2020 the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline Project is estimated to cost $25 billion and it will be completed in stages over 25 years.

The Moroccan Energy Ministry has approved the creation of the company, which will also be in charge of developing domestic gas networks and infrastructure in the North African Arab country, Moroccan Arabic language daily Hespress said.