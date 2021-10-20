Morocco 2022: Kanu inspires Super Falcons victory over Ghana

Super Falcons forward Uche Kanu was the hero of the night as she scored a brace at the Moboloji Johnson Arena, Lagos in the 2-0 win over perennial rival Ghana towards securing a berth in next year’s AWCON Championship in Morocco on Wednesday evening.

The Super Falcons started the game strongly but were unable to carved out any clear cut goal

scoring opportunities.

Atletico Madrid forward Rasheedat Ajibade had a shot well saved by the Ghanaian goalkeeper in the 13th minute as the hosts piled pressure on the Black Queens.

The Super Falcons were ahead seven minutes later with Kanu nodding home Francisca Ordega’s superb cross.

Kanu doubled Nigeria’s lead three minute later nodding home this time from a corner-kick.

Veteran defender Onome Ebi cleared the ball away from danger after Regina Otu gave the ball away cheapily on the half hour mark.

Chiamaka Nnadozie produced a fine save to deny the visitors late in the first half.

Ghana dominated proceedings after the break but were unable to breach the Super Falcons defence.

Captain Asisat Oshoala missed the chance to double Nigeria’s advantage in the 69th minute nodding wide from close range.

The second leg will take place in Accra on Sunday.

