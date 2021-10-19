Morocco 2022: Super Falcons fired up for Ghana clash – Waldrum

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum says the team is fired up for Wednesday’s 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Ghana’s Black Queens.

Both fierce continental rivals will slug it out at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in the first leg of this fixture, which will eliminate one of the best teams in women football on the continent and render that team inactive for the next two-and-half years.

Coach Randy Waldrum said: “It is important for us to get a good win at home and then go to Accra and play like warriors.

“These are two battles that we must be ready for. The Super Falcons just have to be at the AFCON and the World Cup and they are ready to give these two matches their all.”

Defender Onome Ebi added: “These are two battles that we must win. We know that we have to start by winning well in Lagos on Wednesday and then go to Ghana and put up another big performance. We are not looking at this as home-and-away matches. We are looking at two matches that we must win.”

Related

No tags for this post.