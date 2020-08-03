Moses shifts focus to Europa League

Inter Milan wing-back Victor Moses has shifted attention to the Europa League following the end of the league campaign

The Nerazzurri finished in second position in Serie A behind Juventus.

Antonio Conte’s men defeated Atalanta 2-O in their final game of the campaign on Saturday.

“Good 2-0 win, Thanks to all of our amazing fans for your support this season! Moses posted on Instagram. “All focus on the Europa League now,”

Moses provided five assists in 17 league appearances across all competitions for the Black and Blues.

Inter Milan will take on Getafe in the Europa League Round of 16 tie on Wednesday.