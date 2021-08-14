‘Moshood Abiola Abuja Nat’l stadium wearing new look’



Football action will soon return at the main bowl of the newly renovated Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja as the pitch is now lush green and the scoreboard functional.

A statement by the media office of the Minister of Youth and Sports development Sunday Dare revealed that that the new look stadium was made possible after the Minister made spoke to business mogul Alhaji Aliko Dangote who agreed to bankrol its rehabilitation.

“Prior to the intervention, the Moshood Abiola National Stadium had deteriorated to the extent that the pitch had become an eye sore and the scoreboard dysfunctional.

“The rehabilitation is in fulfilment of the mandate of the Minister to renovate existing infrastructure, and develop grassroot sports.

“The adopt-a-pitch initiative has resulted in the rehabilitation of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, National Stadium Surulere, , Lagos and the Daura Mini stadium, Katsina State.

“There are plans to rehabilitate the Chief Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan, Oyo State through a private, public partnership model,” the statement said.