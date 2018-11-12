Mosques, churches obligated to pay electricity bills – Kaduna Electric

The Management of Kaduna Electric, yesterday said, like other users of electricity, mosques, churches and other faith-based organisations, are obligated to pay their monthly electricity bills.

This clarification was made in a press statement by the Head, Corporate Communications of the Kaduna Electric, Malam AbdulAzeez Abdullahi.

According to him, the clarification became necessary in the wake of erroneous impressions being held in some quarters that mosques/churches and other faith-based institutions were exempted from paying electricity bills.

Lately, this has often resulted in unnecessary bickering and heightening of ethno-religious tension.

“We wish to make it clear that as a Distribution Company, we have the obligation to remit to the market, the naira equivalent of the energy supplied to us every month.

“Consequently, we urge all faith-based organizations and institutions to ensure that their electricity bills are settled as at when due to avoid disconnection of such supply. This is the only way we can guaranteed sustainability and efficiency in service delivery.

“We also wish to appeal to the leadership of Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI and Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States to educate their followers in this regard in the interest of peaceful and harmonious relationship.

“We wish to assure all our valued customers and other stakeholders alike of our unwavering commitment to service excellence,” the statement said.

