Most #BBN female housemates ask me to connect them with my wealthy friends – Whitemoney

Big Brother Naija (BBN) ‘Shine ya eyes’ winner, Hazel Onuo popularly known as Whitemoney, has said that most of the Big Brother Naija female housemates asked for his wealthy friends contact.

This was disclosed in the latest episode of The Honest Brunch Podcast on Monday.

He said, “I know what you want is not to do business because you don’t do that type of business.

“Look at the last set that just finished. How many of those people in that set marketed themselves well to the point? If you ask me about the ladies, most of them did not go to hustle, they went to show off. So when they come out, they come and say, Whitemoney biko give me that guy number.”

