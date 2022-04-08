Most of Nigeria’s problems are caused by the elite – Pam

Rev. (Dr.) Yakubu Pam is the executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC). Rev. Pam who featured in Blueprint’s 100 Most Influential Northerners tells ABDULRAHMAN A. ABDULRAUF, ADOYI M. ABA and SAMSON BENJAMIN in this interview the class of Nigerians that has caused the problems the country is grappling with; what should be done to get out of the logjam and how the NCPC is making sure it delivers on its mandate.

Today peace has become elusive to Nigeria. I am aware that you undertook certain trips to some states canvassing and making efforts for peace at the behest of Mr. President and here we are today. What is really happening?

In the process of growth of a nation there must be challenges. Most of the developed and well placed nations today have had their fair share of challenges and Nigeria is not an exception. However, we expected that ours should have been over by now; that is why many Nigerians are disappointed with our situation. So, once there is no situation, hope can be rekindled by good leadership and it can be established by good followership. It is one thing to have good leaders; it is another to have good followers.

Again, I will say we have not lost it all because there are factors that make ours peculiar. We are trying to take a cue from people who do not have our exact scenario. We think we can do everything like those that colonised us without taking into consideration our peculiarities. That is where we have our major problem.

They do not have the kind of religious differences that we have. They also do not have the ethnic backgrounds that we have and also the backwardness in education and exposure. These are all factors that we are still grappling with.

We also have the problem of leadership failure. We thought that once we have leaders in the country, they will essentially become leaders of the government and systems without knowing that it is not just a system of government that matters. There must be planning to make sure that there is proper education. There is nothing more than education. When you develop a human being he will act right. There are so many Nigerian youths that do not attend school and they constitute the majority of the population of the country.

The economic aspect of it is the worst; and that is why they develop into bandits that we see today. It is all linked to economic failures. When you see those who do not go to school and yet are swimming in money you will not give value to education. I don’t care whether I have a certificate or not. These things look small, but they have contributed to where we are today. So, until we sit down and get the best plan that can accommodate all of these and how to solve these problems and then move as a nation, we will continue to suffer and complain.

As an expert in peace-building, tell us in specific terms if you are invited by the president to advise him on what he should do, what advice will you give him?

The first advice I will give him is that he should look towards engagement; engaging every part of the society beginning with the elite. I give an example of the days of the late Abacha; though he was a military leader, for him to move forward with what he was doing as Head of State at that time he engaged almost all the elite in a debate here in Abuja and that gave him enough space to govern the country well. What is happening today is that the elite are not engaged and the only way to show their anger is either to allow what is bad to happen or they become those who push the bad to happen. So, the elite need to be engaged.

Secondly, the youth should be engaged in a strong debate from state to state. If the youth know that there is a clean agenda for them to participate in governance by airing their minds about the future of the country, just give them six months and you will see them organising themselves. We must engage religious leaders and other stakeholders.

Talking about immediate solutions, another thing that is lacking is military intelligence. Politics among the different in the military and para-military agencies need to be arrested. Sometimes they refuse to curtail evil practices in some places for the sake of who should take the glory. Then the whole thing escalates and we begin to ask what happened? This goes on even to a point that questions are asked about which government takes the credit.

You have talked about the youth and the elite; what about the religious leaders?

That is why I said they should be engaged. It is only the Nigerian Inter Religious Council (NIREC) that is engaging religious leaders. We can do it wider than that. For instance, you can bring religious leaders together and take them to the countries that have had challenges in the past and how they effectively rose up to those challenges.

As a country we have been doing more engagements. Do you think the way we are doing it remains the issue? I am aware that this administration organises what they call town hall meetings at zonal and state levels, yet nothing appears to be coming out of it. Do you think the so-called non-engagement of the youth is really responsible for the mess we are in or do we need a kind of re-orientation as a people?

Well, just like you said the way they do it. When we say engagement first and foremost it is bringing the principal actors to channel their energies in a meaningful venture and not for the purpose of just sitting down to talk. So, when you say town hall meetings what do you do with the outcomes? How long do they stay there? Is it a TV show? But I have given an example of engagement by Abacha who brought people to Abuja to stay together for more than six months.

You are bringing principal actors that hold this country to ransom into a room to debate. The whole of their energy is in that room. They give you room to plan as a government. You now go ahead of them to plan other things. Before they come out of that room, you have gone far and they will be regretting. I am talking about meaningful engagements, not town hall meetings. Engagement that will take time and energy of the people who you know if are not taken along will destroy what you have built. Most of our problems come from the elite because they are left redundant. They are not being carried along. Bring a brilliant plan today and they will kill it because they are not part of it. They can gang up and say it will not work and that is how it will end.

Now, let’s get to the main reason you are here – pilgrimage things. Nigerians have commended you for the last pilgrimage because of the Covid-19 pandemic which disrupted the normal flow of pilgrimage. You were able to get a new destination, Jordan, and recently we learnt that you travelled with your team to Turkey. Can you please tell Nigerians what it has been?

Our major focus here is pilgrimage which we hope will help in advancing the cause of both religious knowledge and character that will help in developing our country. So, what we have done at this period is to make sure that we keep to the mandate given to us. We explored beyond Israel and other places we used to go for pilgrimage like Rome and Greece. If not for this new thinking, we would have still been waiting up till now because of Covid-19.

We wouldn’t have been able to go on pilgrimage, but glory be to God that in the absence of going to Israel because the air was locked, we explored a new alternative which worked out and it has given credibility and respect to the NCPC. Right now we are planning to move to other destinations. We are making sure that all other arrangements are in place. We are targeting 10, 000. It’s so far so good. We have started screening and we are still doing mobilisation. By the special grace of God we are hoping that between now and the end of April, we should be able to ascertain how we will move. Why we slowed down a little is because the Covid-19 protocols are being relaxed in some countries. We want to make sure that we get the proper position of Covid-19 protocols in Israel and the countries we want to go to.

We have also not finished mobilisation in some states. Some governors are pleading that we should give them time to pay. That is why we relaxed a little bit. But so far NCPC is moving on the right track. We will not say that we don’t have challenges; we are facing a lot of challenges, but each time we have challenges God always gives us the wisdom to get out of them.

Were you impressed by the Holy Sites in Turkey?

Yes, I went to Turkey for an exploration visit; I was very impressed. We hope in the future to include those places. I went to the house of Paul of Tarsus; I went to Antioch where the name Christian originated from. These are places that we have visited in Turkey. Turkey is just a next door neighbour to Greece. We want to see how we can add it to our pilgrimage destinations.

We are told that some insurgents are voluntarily surrendering and we can see what the government is doing with them, trying to turn them into better citizens. What better ways do you think the government can achieve that?

Well, rehabilitation is one of the things that a lot of people have suggested. What has destroyed previous arrangements where militias surrendered voluntarily for the sake of the country was the lack of a proper foundation that should have been laid at the beginning. When we promote money, judging from the perspectives of some of these agencies, we get the same result we are getting from the Niger Delta. The essence of rehabilitation is to develop the human who has missed the proper cultural behavioural orientation of the Nigerian black man. But when those who bring the idea begin to nurture it in the aspect of just getting money out of the federal government and out of any government, it will just be business as usual. The focus will not just be developing that human being but just money. That is why the Niger Delta thing ended up being a ministry that is all about money instead of focusing on the people who have surrendered.

Develop a proper orientation programme and focus producing nationalists out of them and just not money. But the same people you are rehabilitating only hear how you fight about money within the system, and then the entire purpose is defeated. This error is as a result of lack of good leadership; the lack of proper curriculum that is focused on bringing out the best out of them.

Rehabilitation of former militias is what God will welcome. We need to take care of these people. Beyond that I think what is also lacking is justice. We need to separate rehabilitation from injustice. There are people who have caused so much havoc but our system of handling such issues is porous. We just jump into conclusions without ascertaining the roots of those issues and by doing so we cover a lot of criminal activities. If we are not careful we could bring back criminals into the society without a proper procedure of separating genuine repentant criminals from those whose parents want to bring them out because they are influential. These issues need to be separated if not will mix justice with the so-called repentant terrorists based on sympathy and the society will keep going the way it is going.