Mother, 3 kids die in Ebonyi mystery fire 

A mother of three, Chigozie Onuobu, alongside her three children were Tuesday night burnt to death in a mysterious fire outbreak that razed down their thatched house in Aguabata Echara in Ikwo local government area of Ebonyi state.

One of the family members, Samuel Okoro, who visited the scene of the fie incident said he suspected fowl play as there was no trace of bush burning around the building.

He said: “I think it was deliberate. There was no trace of bush burning around the building. Moreover, they have a separate kitchen where they cook. The woman is my sister. Actually, the man married two wives, but the first wife is not living with them in the same compound.

“I was told that when some people called the husband of the deceased and was told, he nearly fainted. However, when we asked of him, neighbours said they don’t know his where about. Maybe they felt we want to beat the man or express our anger. But we will go back, especially as the burnt death bodies are still there,” Okoro said.

When contacted, the police spokesman in the state, Loveth Odah, said she was in a meeting.