Mother of 10 loses 48-year-old marriage for denying husband sex

A mother of 10, Tolu Osho, has lost her 48-year-old marriage for allegedly denying her husband sex.

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos, Wednesday, granted the request of her estranged husband, Mojidi, to dissolve the union.

The court’s president, Adeniyi Koledoye, said since the petitioner insisted on divorce after several interventions, the court was left with no option than to grant him his prayers and pronounce the union dissolved.

“The court hereby pronounces the marriage between Mr. Mojidi Osho and Mrs Tolu Osho dissolved today.

“Both of you henceforth cease to be husband and wife.

“Each of you should go his or her separate ways unmolested. The court wishes both of you well in your future endeavours,” Mr Koledoye said.

He ordered the petitioner to pay N250, 000 to his wife as severance fee and also pay another N250, 000 for her to get a new accommodation.

The petitioner, a 72-year-old mechanic, Mojidi Osho, had earlier told the court to nullify his marriage because his wife was denying him his conjugal right to sleep with her.

“The last time my wife allowed me to sleep with her was 10 years ago.

“I am starving seriously, but whenever I come home with my girlfriends, she will chase them away,” Mojidi said.

The septuagenarian also accused his wife of threatening to kill him so that she can inherit his property.

“My wife wanted to kill me. She has been feeding me with poison.

“There was a day I fainted and was rushed to the hospital and it was detected that I ate poison.

“I thought I will not survive it, but God saved me and I stopped eating her food,” he said.

The embattled man said his wife was a witch who kept attacking him in the spiritual realm.

“My wife made me impotent, but I survived it after spending huge amount on hospital and herbal treatment,” he claimed.

“Tolu makes my life miserable; I would have gone far in life if I have not married her.

“I regret the day I met her and I wish I can turn back the hand of the clock,’’ Mr. Osho said.

He said Mrs. Osho stopped washing his clothes 27 years ago. He, therefore, begged the court to end the marriage to save him from committing murder.

Responding to the allegations, the 68-year-old trader, Mrs. Osho, said she denied her husband sex for only four years not 10 years as he claimed.

“I stopped him from making love to me four years ago when he started bringing different girls home to sleep with, after which he will want to sleep with me; so I refused him,” she stated.

