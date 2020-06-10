Mother of 13 gives birth to quadruplets in Zaria

A 34-year-old woman, Hauwa’u Sulaiman of No. 70 Alfadarai, Zaria, also mother of 13, gave birth to a set of quadruplets at the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria, Friday, June 5.

Sulaiman told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Tuesday in Zaria that she had now been blessed with 17 children, adding that the set of quadruplets she was recently delivered was her eighth delivery.

The mother and the babies were transferred to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) for better care after she had been delivered of her latest pregnancy.

Sulaiman, however, said the only male among the quadruplets died before they arrived ABUTH.

She said the remaining three infants had been placed under observation at the pediatrics care unit while the mother was receiving medical care at the maternity ward.

She said she received two paints of blood during the delivery process.

“I am very healthy and strong but the medical experts advised that I need to be monitored very well before they can discharge me,’’ she said.

Her husband, Malam Sulaiman Mohammed also said his wife had twice in the past given birth to a set of triplets; a set of twins twice, and given birth to three babies at different times before the quadruplets.

Mohammed, a driver, expressed gratitude to Allah for the wonderful gift of the babies, adding that it was his senior brother that was assisting him with the children whenever the need arose.

Similarly, his mother, Saudatu Haruna said the birth of the quadruplets was not a surprise to them, attributing it to heritage, adding that she gave birth to a set of twins at three different occasions.

Haruna added that her mother was a triplet and her father was a twin, stressing that the quadruplets were not coming to the family as a surprise to her.

The lead consultant in the pediatrics unit at ABUTH, Dr Isa Abdulkadir, said the three babies were in good condition. (NAN)