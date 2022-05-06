Mother of 3 builds 2 houses from selling masa in Gombe

A seller of a popular Northern Nigerian snack known as masa, Mrs. Rebecca Dung, has advised the youth and women to go into small business to make themselves relevant.

Dung, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe, said she had built two houses from proceeds of selling snacks near Jiyamere Hotel in Gombe.

The mother of three stated that she started masa business some 20 years ago with a mudu of rice after learning the trade in Bauchi state.

“I achieved a lot through the business including, training my three children. One is an undergraduate; the other is in a seminary, while the last one is happily married.

“I am grateful to God for His grace that has sustained me over the years. Selling masa has brought me good fortunes.

“I built a house here in Gombe, another in Jos and I have an undeveloped plot, which I also bought with the proceeds from this business,” she said.

She attributed her successes in the business to God, patience, consistency and a good savings culture.

The masa seller advised women not to be afraid to start small businesses, adding that small things with patience and consistency could yield success with time.

“One of the most important things that have helped me all these years is a good savings culture. If you are not disciplined financially, you cannot succeed in any business.”

Dung said she opened an account with a bank, where she only saved money and withdrew to finance huge projects only.

She advised women to stand up and do something for themselves rather than wait for their husbands or ask for help from relatives.

“Masa business is a good business that has empowered me to achieve a lot.

“I am a woman that is respected by my children and everyone because

of what I have been able to achieve over the years.

“Women that sit at home must understand that their relevance in the society lies in what they can offer to support themselves and their households.

“People respect me today because of what I have achieved as a woman and I can tell you that, respect is earned; so women should go out and earn their respect.”

Dung also advised graduates to look for small businesses to start, adding that with God and consistency, the business would grow instead of waiting for white collar jobs.

She appealed to the state government and other well-meaning Nigerians to always support women with the necessary skills and start-up capital, adding that “that small money can go far so let’s support women with capital.”

