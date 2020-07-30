Mother of five found dead in Kaduna, husband flees

The relations of a woman – a mother of five in Kaduna who was found dead in her room in Mahuta on Tuesday, have accused the husband of killing her, even after the husband fled following the wife’s death.

Kaduna state Police Command on Thursday confirmed the death of the woman, saying that the husband was their prime suspect but the Police said no arrest has been made and the husband was yet to return.

The incident happened on Tuesday at Mahuta community near the National Eye Centre, Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state, according to the guardian of the late woman, Malam Mohammed Bashir.

He told Journalists in Kaduna that the late woman shared same room with her husband at an uncompleted building, while the children shared another room in the same building.

According to him, “The incident happened on Tuesday at the house where her husband, Nuhu, worked as security guard. The husband and his late wife shared the same room in the uncompleted building, while the daughters stayed in a different room. Her relations came from Plateau state over the issue. No one can tell who killed her but her relations point accusing finger at the husband. He ran away.”



Malam Mohammed Bashir who claimed to be a guardian to the late mother of five, said when the daughters broke the news of their mother’s death to him, the husband was nowhere to be found.

“All his personal belongings were removed from the room. ‎We suspect him because they slept together in the room but when his wife’s body was found, he was nowhere to be found. Her daughter discovered the lifeless body inside the one room apartment where they were squatting with the husband.

“She tried to wake the mother up thinking she was still asleep, but when she realised she was not moving, she ran out of the room crying. She rushed to my house and told me that her mother was dead. So, I went to the house and discovered that she was dead. We saw a rope tightened on her neck which made us believe that she was murdered.

“As her guardian, I was aware that they used to have altercations and I always intervened. She left five children, but four of the children were from a previous marriage, while a daughter belongs to the current husband,” he said.

Kaduna state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige while confirming the murder said: “The husband is our prime suspect. There is no arrest made and the husband too has not returned.”