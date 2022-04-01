Mother of Leadership Newspaper founder, Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, dies at 80



The mother of the founder of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Mrs Eunice Ndanusa-Isaiah, is dead.



According to a statement for the family by Mr. Joseph Nda-Isaiah, she died in Abuja at 2.30am on Friday.



Born in 1942 in the old Kabba Province of Northern Nigeria, Mrs. Ndanusa-Isaiah was 80-year-old when she died.



She grew up and lived in Kano, Kaduna, and Niger States and got married in 1961 to Mr. Clement Ndanusa-Isaiah, an outstanding senior editor in New Nigerian and Triumph newspapers.



She was fondly called “Mama Sam”, improvised from the name of her first son and founder of LEADERSHIP, Mr. Sam Nda-Isaiah.



“We will miss Mama dearly for her sacrificial love and devotion to her family,” the family statement said. “We’re comforted that she was a woman of faith and has gone to be with the Lord, who loves her more.”



The statement also added that burial arrangements would be announced later by the family.