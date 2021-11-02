Mother of two throws daughters inside well in Osun, blames frustration



Mother of two who allegedly threw her children inside well water In Osogbo, Osun state, has blamed frustration for her action.



The woman whose name could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report said her inability to cater for the two children propelled her action.



It was gathered that the incident happened at Koledowo street, Ibuaje area, Osogbo, Monday evening.



The incident, however, caused unrest in the area when residents discovered what happened.



It was gathered that the two girls were between ages 7 and 5 as residents wondered why the woman would have taken such a decision.



The woman whose voice was incoherent, said she was deported from abroad and life has been difficult for her.



The woman who also claimed that the glory of her daughters have been used when she was away from home, hence the decision to throw them into the well water.



She said she was frustrated and she could not do anything than throw the two girls into the well.



As at the time of filing this report, efforts are still on by the police and the people of the community to evacuate the two girls from the well.