Mother, son arrested for murder of 60-year-old neighbor

The men of the Ogun state police command have arrested one Mary Ogbeifu and her son, Godwin Ogbeifu for the gruesome murder of a 60 year old neighbor, Iyabo Olasheinde.



The arrest was contained in a press statement issued by the police spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi and made available to Blueprint, Friday.



The suspects, according to Oyeyemi were arrested following a distress call received by the police at Ojodu Abiodun divisional headquarters, that Godwin Ogbeifu who resides at Akoko Crescent, Yakoyo area of ojodu went to the compound of the deceased, despite several warnings for him not to come to the house again.



“On getting home, he informed his mother who then followed him to the said compound where the deceased was met within the compound. While the mother was quarreling with the deceased and demanding for the reason why her son was sent away. The son, who is deaf and dumb took a broken bottle which he brought with him and used it to stab the deceased on her neck.



“Upon the distress call, the Dpo Ojodu Abiodun, SP Eyitayo Akinluwade mobilized his men and moved to the scene, where the two suspects were apprehended and the victim rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment, but she was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.



“The corpse of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy”, the statement reads.



Meanwhile, the commissioner of police CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation, with the view to charge them to court as soon as investigation is concluded.