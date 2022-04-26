Mothers Day: CWO honours Blueprint deputy editor, others

As part of activities to mark the 2022 Mothers Day the Catholic Women Organisation (CWO), St Donald Parish, FHA, Karu, Abuja, has honoured some of her members in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the growth of the organisation and the church.

Our correspondent reports that among the award recipients was the Blueprint Deputy Editor, Mrs Chizoba Ogbeche, who was honoured with an Award of Excellence for Humanitarian Service in recognition of her selfless service to the CWO and humanity at large.

Speaking at the event, which also featured the unveiling of the maiden edition of the CWO magazine, The Catholic Women, and presentation of chorography dance, Sunday at the church premises, the Presdient, CWO St Donald Parish, Barr. Collette Egbuchiem, said the magazine was a medium through which the women “express

and enlighten ourselves on the basic principles of life as shown in inspiring article contained therein.”

The President further stated, “The reason behind the publication of this magazine cannot be overemphasized, as it is a product of the CWO of this Parish, of which we believe will be a yearly publication.

“It was birthed through the collective effort of parishioners and individuals who has taken pains to put down articles from different spheres of lives which included, religious, medicals, politics, healthy living to mention but a few.

Also speaking, the Presdient, CWO, Abuja Archdiocese, Mrs. Ebele Lilian Okoye, said: The theme of this year’s Mother’s Day celebration is: The Woman (Catholic): “The Heart of The Family”…As a family, you.live in a home, which means that beautiful, wonderful place where families live out their calling.

“It is like rhe body ans all its members who reside within are the bonws ans the muscles, the nervous system, and the brain, but the heart is ‘The Mother’.

“Just as the human heart feeds life into our veins, the mothers feed life into our families though love, service and joy.”

According to her, “As mothers, we are to nurture the lives in our care. Just as the human heart feeds life into our veins, we feed life into our families through our love, services and joy. All eyes are on us from our husbands, to our children. The families disposition and tone revolves around our own. Are we happy? Are we contented? Are gentle and kind? They take cue from us.”

Also, speaking to our correspondent, Ogbeche, who is also the Editor-in-Chief of The Catholic Woman magazine, said the publication was a continuation of the CWO mission and vision of winning souls for Christ through education and evangelism.

“At a time whe reading culture is fast disappearing publication s of this sort os always a welcome development, especially as it provides literature that will not just inform and educate us but also enlighten and nourish us spiritually.”

She appreciated the executive and members of CWO, St Donald Parish for the recognition, pointing out that it would serve as nomination to do even more.

Other recipients of the award included former presidents of the organisation in thr Parish and members of the Liturgical team.

