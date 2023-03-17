Mouka advocates healthy sleep on World Sleep Day

Mouka, the market leader in Nigeria’s Sleep industry, has joined the World Sleep Society and thousands of sleep health professionals and advocates raising awareness of the importance of good sleep for healthy living.

Celebrated annually on March 17, this year’s World Sleep Day with the theme “Sleep is Essential for Health”, is dedicated to spreading awareness about all aspects of sleep. According to the World Sleep Society, just like eating well and exercising, sleep is a behaviour that is foundational to one’s physical, mental, and social wellbeing

Speaking on the theme, Mouka’s Managing Director, Mr Femi Fapohunda, stated that healthy sleep on quality products is very crucial for sound health. According to the MD, “sleeping on quality mattresses and pillows keeps the body properly aligned for a great night’s sleep and general wellbeing.”

Dr Remi Durojaiye of the Nigeria Society Of Physiotherapy (NSP), Lagos Chapter, also shared her thoughts on the 2023 World Sleep Day Theme. She said, “good sleep is required for optimal health. During sleep, your body works to support healthy brain function and maintain physical health”.

Mouka rolled out grassroot education centred around the theme to celebrate this year’s World Sleep Day. In partnership with the Nigeria Society Of Physiotherapy, Mouka is conducting physical sensitisation sessions in selected companies in Lagos. Mouka has also deployed radio communication and educational content in print and social media platforms for a wider reach.

Shedding more light on the World Sleep Day plans at Mouka, Damilola Taiwo, Media Manager, said, “Mouka is committed to investing behind the propagation of the importance of quality sleep in the physical and mental health of every Nigerian. We use all media platforms to reach our consumers to sensitise them. The Mouka brand truly cares and intends to add comfort to life through its high-quality brands and health education in partnership with medical professional bodies”.

