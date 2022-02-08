Mouka rewards partners over N111m educational support

As part of its yearly Business Partner Awards, Mouka has rewarded its Business Partners with over N111,000,000 worth of scholarships, high-end laptops and educational materials for their children. In addition, 15 junior staff of Mouka went home with scholarships to the tune of N5,000,000 as an act of goodwill from the company.

The award presentation ceremony was held at D’Podium International Event Centre in Lagos. It was well attended by its Business Partners, staff, gentlemen of the media and other key stakeholders on February 5, 2022, where accolades were showered on the leading brand in the industry.

Speaking at the event, Mouka’s CEO, Raymond Murphy, praised the Business Partners who have stayed committed and contributed immensely to the company’s growth trajectory. In his words, Ray Murphy said, “Their unwavering commitment is evident in their sales and distribution of Mouka’s portfolio of quality products to millions of consumers across the country.

They have demonstrated an immense commitment to this partnership and Mouka’s revenue growth despite Nigeria’s economy for our mutual benefit. With extensive collaboration on many initiatives, they have made our brand a household name in Nigeria in pursuance of our mission of adding comfort to life”.