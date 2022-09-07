Mouka unveils new quality products, assures continuous innovation

Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products has unveiled new products of high standards for maximum comfort, as well as physical and mental well-being, after a healthy sleep that will keep them rejuvenated.

The products which are additions to the company’s existing brand portfolio include the Royal Luxury Pillow Top Spring mattress, Mouka Hybrid Wellbeing mattress, Mouka Wellbeing Topper mattress, Mouka Bio Pillow, and the Royal Memory Foam Pillow which depicts innovation and high standard ever sustained in the sector.

They were launched at the Lagos Continental Hotel, in Vctoria Island, at an event held for business partners across the country, who were rewarded with fabulous gifts for their loyalty in recognition of their contribution to the company’s growth trajectory.

At the unveiling ceremony, Mouka’s Managing Director, Femi Fapohunda, said the new products are indications of the company’s commitment to the delivery of unparalleled brands through its world-class factory equipped with the state-of-the-art infrastructure, and its quest for ground-breaking offerings to suit consumers’ needs.

On his part, the Company’s Senior Brand & Innovation Manager, Akeem Audu, affirmed that the Royal Luxury Pillow Top Spring mattress depicts luxury at its finest. He explained that with a 10-year warranty, the pillow-top layer delicately contours your body, providing relief to all pressure points. The lush Pama fabric covering the mattress adjusts to the body temperature, keeping it cool all through the night.

“The mattress core is built with tempered and knotted Bonnell spring coils that ensure every part of your body gets the right support it needs,” he stated.

