Mourinho wants Ndidi in Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho has penciled down Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as a summer transfer target for his side in the English Premier League.

According to Sport Witness, Spurs have taken information on Ndidi and believe that the Leicester City star is an affordable target.



The 23-year-old starred for the Foxes in recent campaigns and would likely prove a tricky target to attain for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Ndidi has also been linked with Manchester United and Arsenal.

The talented midfielder linked up with Leicester City from Belgian club KRC Genk in January 2017.



He has featured in 120 league games and scored six times.