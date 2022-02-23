Move against cult killings in Ijesha, Reps tell IGP, DSS, others

The House of Representatives has urged the Inspector General of Police, Director General of State Security Service and other security agencies to intervene by deploying their officers to Ijeshaland over incessant killings by suspected cultists.

It further mandated its joint Committee on Defense, Police and Army to interface with relevant authorities with a view to save lives and properties, urging the Police and DSS to run an investigation on the recently recovered abandoned branded vehicle in the area.

This followed resolution on a motion by Hon. Lawrence Babatunde Ayeni, who lamented that the suspected cultists have been killing innocent citizens in the area.

He said Atakumosa East/Atakumosa West, Ilesha East and Ilesha West Federal Constituency of Osun state has been the most peaceful localities in the South West region of the country, but that regrettably, the inglorious activities of suspected members of the yet to be identified cultist group have over the past three months embarked on merciless murder of unsuspecting residents in the area.

“On February 7, 2022, members of the dreadful cultist group in broad day light killed five persons while those who were hurt by stray bullets and sustained various degree of injuries were taken to Wesley Hospital located in Ilesha East for medical treatment”, he recalled.

According to him, barely two weeks after, specifically February 19, 2022 which was the day for the All Progressives Congress (APC) party primary, a group of political thugs who drove in a branded vehicle of certain political party, invaded the venue of the party primary and unleashed attacks on the voters and succeeded in killing one person before they escaped from the incident but the security agencies pursued them and recovered the vehicle use for the operation where they abandoned it, and was towed to Ayeso Police Station.

He said there was another massacre carried out on Monday February 21, 2022 in Irojo area of Ilesha East during which seven persons were killed by the suspected cultists around 7.30pm, barely an hour of a peace meeting by some community leaders and the Osun State Commissioner of Police, adding that residents can no longer sleep with two eyes closed.