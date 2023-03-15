Mr Macaroni drags popular Nigerian actor to court

Popular skit maker, Debo Adebowale, professionally known as Mr Macaroni, has dragged Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde also known as Lege Miami, to court.

Lege Miami who made this known via his Instagram on Tuesday night said the activist is suing him for N50 million over defamatory comments made on social media.

In a video he shared on Instagram while speaking in Yoruba, the actor told Falana and Falana’s Chambers, who issued the lawsuit, that he was friends with Mr. Macaroni and believed the skit maker did not intend his statements.

This comes shortly after Lege Miami called out Mr Macaroni for his message to Nigerian youths.

The skit maker had urged the youths to remain united and not trigger intertribal chaos over politicians “who will always be friends.”

Reacting to it, Lege Miami called out the skit maker and accused him of giving wrong information.

According to the suit, Lege Miami had allegedly accused Mr Macaroni of misinforming the public amid other defamatory statements against the skit maker.

